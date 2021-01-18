Clarius Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NICE by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.70. 228,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

