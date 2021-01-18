Clarius Group LLC Purchases 163 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 56.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 89.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,670. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.36 and a 200 day moving average of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,173 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.