Clarius Group LLC Invests $269,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after buying an additional 374,960 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. 240,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.