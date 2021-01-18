Clarius Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 949.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 771,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 697,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Corteva stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,550. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

