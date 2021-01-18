Clarius Group LLC Invests $213,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,500. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

