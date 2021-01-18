Clarius Group LLC Has $205,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.58. 46,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,610. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.