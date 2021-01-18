Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,183 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $21,021,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after acquiring an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $208.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

