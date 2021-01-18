Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $584.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.39.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $517.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,821,000 after buying an additional 94,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

