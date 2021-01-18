CIBC Raises Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $18.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.23.

APHA stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aphria by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

