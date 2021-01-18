Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $33.17. 11,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,810. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $653.28 million, a P/E ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

