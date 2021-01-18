Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

NYSE CB traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

