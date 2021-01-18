Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 334.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,405.74 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,453.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,363.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,263.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,346.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

