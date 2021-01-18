Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CELC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

