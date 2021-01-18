Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
