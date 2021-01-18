Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LON CARR opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £121.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.47. Carr’s Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Kristen Eshak Weldon acquired 10,000 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($16,070.03). Also, insider John Worby acquired 7,500 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,702,500.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

