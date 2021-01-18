CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $864,556.25 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDNA opened at $88.15 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

