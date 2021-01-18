Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$0.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.25.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.66.

CJ opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$61.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

