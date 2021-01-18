Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.78.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$36.11 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.81.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$4,363,655.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

