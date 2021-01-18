Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.75

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.75 and traded as high as $144.20. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 1,684,002 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.75.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle McGrath purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.