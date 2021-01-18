CanYaCoin (CAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $183.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $183.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00524390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.83 or 0.04015210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013171 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016624 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

