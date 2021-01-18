Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at C$75,154,231.65.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total transaction of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total transaction of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total transaction of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.33. The company had a trading volume of 257,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,444. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.