Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 100,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total transaction of C$14,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,897,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,942,994.60.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total transaction of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total transaction of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total transaction of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total transaction of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$5,192,007.68.

TSE:CNR opened at C$142.12 on Monday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$141.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

