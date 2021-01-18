Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.81

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.81 and last traded at C$35.78, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

