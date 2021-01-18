Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $39.47 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

