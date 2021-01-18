Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $6.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $616.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

