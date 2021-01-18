Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cactus by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cactus by 377.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

