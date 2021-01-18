C3.ai, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. C3.ai had issued 15,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $651,000,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. During C3.ai’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

AI opened at $134.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in C3.ai by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

