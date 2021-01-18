Bytom Market Cap Tops $92.81 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $92.81 million and $27.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00397780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,649,520,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,402,235,782 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

