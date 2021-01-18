Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BVRDF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

