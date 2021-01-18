(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 154.38 ($2.02).

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.