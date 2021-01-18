Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.