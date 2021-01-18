Brokers Offer Predictions for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCGLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

