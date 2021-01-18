Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 858.75

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 858.75 ($11.22).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

Shares of JD stock traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting GBX 829.80 ($10.84). 1,121,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 817.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 754.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

