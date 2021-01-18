Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $59.50

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Fortis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 400,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

