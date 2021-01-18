Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $28.67

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 822,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,919. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.