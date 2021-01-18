Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $28.67

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 822,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,919. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
