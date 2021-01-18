Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report sales of $41.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.24 million and the highest is $42.70 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $177.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.65 million to $179.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.47 million to $164.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.