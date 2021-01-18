Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report sales of $41.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.24 million and the highest is $42.70 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $177.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.65 million to $179.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.47 million to $164.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of TRTX stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
