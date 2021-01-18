Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

