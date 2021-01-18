Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 498,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 309,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.99 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

