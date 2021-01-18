Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after buying an additional 193,920 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6,935.3% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,462. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

