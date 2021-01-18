Britvic’s (BTVCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.50.

Shares of BTVCY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Britvic has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.1384 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

