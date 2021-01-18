Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

