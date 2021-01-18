Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $210,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $184.42. 901,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,000. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

