Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 40,625 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,625 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $78,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

