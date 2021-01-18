Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 11,670 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after acquiring an additional 410,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

