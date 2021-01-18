Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $253,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in CSX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.42. 220,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

