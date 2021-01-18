Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,182,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

