Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $703,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,020. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

