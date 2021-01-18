Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,400. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.