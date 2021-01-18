Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. 34,287,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,045,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

