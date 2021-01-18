Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 117 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.77. 1,155,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

